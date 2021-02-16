John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 3,300 WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 22,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 10,357 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 248.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 6,482 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth $339,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays raised WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.45.

NYSE:WEC opened at $83.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.20. The stock has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.01 and a 52 week high of $109.53.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.70%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

