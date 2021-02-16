John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Raises Position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 53,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,253,000 after acquiring an additional 13,633 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 384,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,627,000 after buying an additional 34,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

FELE stock opened at $74.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.25 and a 52 week high of $76.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is presently 33.82%.

FELE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Read More: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.