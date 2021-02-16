Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by PYA Waltman Capital LLC

PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.3% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 183,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,393,000 after acquiring an additional 16,076 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 26,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 23,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 218,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,463,000 after buying an additional 24,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $166.58 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $173.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.77 and a 200-day moving average of $151.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

