Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Hits New 52-Week High at $87.61

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $87.61 and last traded at $87.41, with a volume of 2797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Barclays lowered shares of Johnson Matthey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Johnson Matthey to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.53.

About Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.