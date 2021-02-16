JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by RSM US Wealth Management LLC

RSM US Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,528 shares during the quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $462,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $462,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 76,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,701,000 after purchasing an additional 16,192 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPM opened at $141.25 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $142.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.21. The company has a market cap of $430.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Independent Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.