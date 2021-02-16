JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

DSDVY has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised DSV Panalpina A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Get DSV Panalpina A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DSDVY opened at $91.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.55. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 1-year low of $32.03 and a 1-year high of $91.70. The firm has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.17 and a beta of 1.03.

DSV Panalpina A/S Company Profile

DSV Panalpina A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and sea-air freight services; standard sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

Further Reading: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.