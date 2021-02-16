JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) to “Overweight”

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

NRDBY traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.59. 111,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,445. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Nordea Bank Abp has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.20.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter.

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company offers personal banking and services for household customers through various channels. It also provides business banking, payments and transaction, asset-based lending, and sales and receivable financing services for corporate and household customers.

