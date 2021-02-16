Juggernaut Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.90 Million (JGN)

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 15th. In the last week, Juggernaut has traded 12% lower against the dollar. One Juggernaut token can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000374 BTC on exchanges. Juggernaut has a total market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $460,303.00 worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00057602 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $130.78 or 0.00266462 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00087886 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.37 or 0.00076138 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00089789 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $212.11 or 0.00432168 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.09 or 0.00181529 BTC.

Juggernaut Token Profile

Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,325,000 tokens. Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi. The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com.

Juggernaut Token Trading

Juggernaut can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

