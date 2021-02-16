JustBet Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 16th. One JustBet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, JustBet has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. JustBet has a total market capitalization of $250,675.32 and approximately $48.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get JustBet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00062190 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $127.80 or 0.00258420 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00079677 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.80 or 0.00070375 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00082259 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.61 or 0.00411711 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.20 or 0.00184403 BTC.

JustBet Token Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,289,581,928 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,692,175 tokens. The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet. JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet.

JustBet Token Trading

JustBet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JustBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JustBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JustBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.