JustBet (WINR) Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. One JustBet token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. JustBet has a market capitalization of $274,416.89 and $90.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, JustBet has traded up 11.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00059112 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.51 or 0.00262173 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.03 or 0.00085782 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.96 or 0.00073688 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00087700 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $204.00 or 0.00406668 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,211.05 or 0.88135522 BTC.

About JustBet

JustBet’s total supply is 1,289,581,928 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,692,175 tokens. The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet. The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet.

JustBet Token Trading

JustBet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JustBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

