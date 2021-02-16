Juventus Fan Token (JUV) Price Up 17.8% Over Last Week

Juventus Fan Token (CURRENCY:JUV) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One Juventus Fan Token token can now be purchased for approximately $10.53 or 0.00021847 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Juventus Fan Token has a total market cap of $13.85 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Juventus Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Juventus Fan Token has traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Juventus Fan Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00061522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.89 or 0.00265441 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00083940 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.59 or 0.00073864 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00085053 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.15 or 0.00402952 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.57 or 0.00187977 BTC.

About Juventus Fan Token

Juventus Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,315,932 tokens. The official message board for Juventus Fan Token is medium.com/socios. Juventus Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/juventus.

Buying and Selling Juventus Fan Token

Juventus Fan Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juventus Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juventus Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Juventus Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Juventus Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Juventus Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.