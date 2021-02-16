KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Short Interest Update

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 513,100 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the January 14th total of 400,200 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 659,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KALV. FMR LLC bought a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $21,036,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,421 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 208.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,538 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,781 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALV traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.08. 13,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,714,534. The stock has a market cap of $719.12 million, a P/E ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 2.13. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.28.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. KalVista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.45% and a negative net margin of 229.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

KALV has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

