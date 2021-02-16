KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.87-0.87 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KAR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.86.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

KAR Auction Services stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,301,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,860. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. KAR Auction Services has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $23.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.