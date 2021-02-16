KARMA Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded down 32.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 16th. One KARMA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KARMA has a market capitalization of $728,155.97 and $8.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KARMA has traded down 84.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KARMA alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003719 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.66 or 0.00098708 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA (CRYPTO:KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 tokens. The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io. The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

KARMA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KARMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KARMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.