Karp Capital Management Corp Decreases Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Karp Capital Management Corp reduced its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,268 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $4,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 41.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total transaction of $3,251,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.69, for a total value of $430,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,856,520. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paycom Software stock traded down $9.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $403.29. 1,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,755. The business has a fifty day moving average of $418.51 and a 200 day moving average of $367.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.45, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.42 and a 12-month high of $471.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $220.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.57 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Paycom Software from $403.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Craig Hallum cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Paycom Software from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Paycom Software from $378.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Paycom Software from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $411.39.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.