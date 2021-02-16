Karp Capital Management Corp Has $505,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Karp Capital Management Corp grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,184.71.

GOOG traded up $39.97 on Tuesday, reaching $2,144.08. The company had a trading volume of 14,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,052. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2,123.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,872.80 and its 200 day moving average is $1,684.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total transaction of $91,392.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,963,172.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,999 shares of company stock worth $5,434,607. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

