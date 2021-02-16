Karp Capital Management Corp Purchases Shares of 16,245 VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GDXJ. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 72.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.59. 154,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,665,203. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.52 and a fifty-two week high of $65.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.01.

About VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.