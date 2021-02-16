Karp Capital Management Corp Sells 1,782 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Karp Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF comprises 2.2% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $10,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FHLC. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 168,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 92,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 11,645 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FHLC traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,841. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.42. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52 week low of $35.74 and a 52 week high of $61.26.

