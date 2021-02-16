Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Barclays

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KPTI. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.10.

Shares of KPTI opened at $15.22 on Friday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $29.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.42.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.01). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.66% and a negative net margin of 221.23%. Equities research analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 137,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $2,402,679.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,448,801.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 5,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,061 shares of company stock valued at $2,814,079 over the last three months. 13.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

