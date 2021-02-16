Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $471.19 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) to report $471.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kennametal’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $475.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $464.90 million. Kennametal posted sales of $483.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full-year sales of $1.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $440.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.31 million. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KMT. KeyCorp downgraded Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Kennametal from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kennametal from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Kennametal from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kennametal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

NYSE KMT traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $37.97. 451,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,510. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.61, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.88. Kennametal has a 52-week low of $14.45 and a 52-week high of $41.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.11%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Kennametal by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 108,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Kennametal by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 77,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

