Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 53.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kennametal from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Kennametal from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

Shares of NYSE:KMT opened at $37.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -90.90, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.88. Kennametal Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.45 and a fifty-two week high of $41.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

