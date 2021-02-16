Kerry Group plc (KYGA.L) (LON:KYGA) Shares Gap Down to $107.80

Kerry Group plc (KYGA.L) (LON:KYGA) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 107.80 ($1.41), but opened at GBX 103.90 ($1.36). Kerry Group plc (KYGA.L) shares last traded at GBX 108.70 ($1.42), with a volume of 14,701 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 115.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 113.15. The stock has a market cap of £191.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.92, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Kerry Group plc (KYGA.L) Company Profile (LON:KYGA)

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

Read More: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group plc (KYGA.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group plc (KYGA.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.