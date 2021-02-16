KeyCorp Raises XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $150.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

XPO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.96.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $121.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 147.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. XPO Logistics has a 12 month low of $38.47 and a 12 month high of $128.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.87.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 480.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

