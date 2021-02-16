Kinder Morgan Canada (OTCMKTS:KMLGF) Shares Up 0.1%

Kinder Morgan Canada Limited (OTCMKTS:KMLGF)’s share price shot up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.88 and last traded at $10.88. 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 4,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.87.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average of $10.88.

Kinder Morgan Canada Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KMLGF)

Kinder Morgan Canada Limited owns and operates pipeline systems and terminal facilities in Canada. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals. The Pipelines segment operates Canadian portion of the Cochin pipeline system, a 12-inch diameter multi-product pipeline that comprises of 1000-kilometers of pipeline, and 38 block valves and 10 pump stations for transporting light hydrocarbon liquids between Kankakee, Illinois and Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta; and Jet Fuel pipeline serving Vancouver International Airport.

