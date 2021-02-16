Kingdee International Software Group (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $523.53

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGDEY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $523.53 and last traded at $523.53, with a volume of 1 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $429.84.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CICC Research raised shares of Kingdee International Software Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingdee International Software Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $389.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.34. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 329.26 and a beta of 0.33.

Kingdee International Software Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KGDEY)

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in enterprise resource planning business. The company operates through ERP Business, Cloud Services Business, and Investment Properties Operating Business segments. The ERP Business segment sells software and hardware products; and provides software solution consulting, maintenance, upgrade, and other supporting services, as well as software implementation services.

