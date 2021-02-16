Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.32 Million

Brokerages expect Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) to report $32.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.90 million and the lowest is $31.74 million. Kingstone Companies reported sales of $37.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full year sales of $128.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $128.30 million to $129.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $141.18 million, with estimates ranging from $132.76 million to $149.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kingstone Companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of KINS stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.36. 10,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,536. Kingstone Companies has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $7.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.57 million, a PE ratio of -122.98 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is presently -17.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kingstone Companies by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 512,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 141,749 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Kingstone Companies by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 37,641 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kingstone Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Kingstone Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital grew its position in Kingstone Companies by 24.9% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 94,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 18,785 shares in the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

