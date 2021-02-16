Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.85

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.85 and last traded at $12.44, with a volume of 186625 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.84.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KOPN. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Kopin from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average of $2.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.13 and a beta of 2.45.

In other Kopin news, CFO Richard Sneider sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 364,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,456,024. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Christopher Baker sold 65,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total value of $178,413.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,765.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 548,359 shares of company stock worth $1,779,505 in the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOPN. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in Kopin during the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kopin by 4.1% in the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 656,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 25,925 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kopin in the third quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kopin in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kopin by 37.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 111,443 shares during the period. 18.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kopin Company Profile (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

