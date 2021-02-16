Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $1.95 Million Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on LH. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.63.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $238.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $98.02 and a twelve month high of $242.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $221.44 and its 200-day moving average is $200.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

See Also: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.