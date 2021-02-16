Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New $1.63 Million Investment in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Natixis grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 350.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 81,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 63,204 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,096,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,220,000 after purchasing an additional 66,411 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 65,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 9,011 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $257,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $219,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,983.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FITB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $32.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $33.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.09.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

