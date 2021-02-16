Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,913 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 617.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 1,284.7% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $33.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1 year low of $21.15 and a 1 year high of $42.99.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 45.67%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CUZ shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cousins Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.90.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

