Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,518 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,518 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $244.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $296.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

In other news, CFO Ryan D. Campbell sold 14,413 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.22, for a total value of $3,793,789.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,796.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $7,156,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,410,568.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,468 shares of company stock valued at $31,836,175. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $313.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. Deere & Company has a one year low of $106.14 and a one year high of $318.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.28. The company has a market cap of $98.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.98%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

