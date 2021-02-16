Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 35,915 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,540 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 35,915 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Capital Management LP grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Avion Wealth grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 191.4% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on VZ. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.84.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $54.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.72. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

Recommended Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.