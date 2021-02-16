Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,182,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,279,000 after acquiring an additional 995,802 shares during the period. SP Asset Management increased its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 309.3% in the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 1,138,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,524,000 after acquiring an additional 860,109 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,454,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 144.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 695,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,170,000 after acquiring an additional 410,488 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,689,000.

Shares of ICSH opened at $50.55 on Tuesday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.98 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.54.

