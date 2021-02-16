Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.90

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.90 and last traded at $33.44, with a volume of 15790 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.89.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KTOS shares. Truist cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Noble Financial lifted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.88.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 822.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.86.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Stacey G. Rock sold 5,833 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $117,651.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 1,210 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $35,465.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,247 shares of company stock worth $1,258,873 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,516,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $261,024,000 after acquiring an additional 216,271 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,074,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,422,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,700,000 after buying an additional 302,748 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,529,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,954,000 after buying an additional 184,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,214,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,320,000 after buying an additional 114,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

Featured Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.