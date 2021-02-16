Krones AG (KRN.F) (ETR:KRN) PT Set at €89.00 by UBS Group

Krones AG (KRN.F) (ETR:KRN) received a €89.00 ($104.71) price target from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Baader Bank set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €70.63 ($83.09).

Shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) stock opened at €74.40 ($87.53) on Tuesday. Krones AG has a 52-week low of €41.92 ($49.32) and a 52-week high of €74.90 ($88.12). The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €68.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is €59.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.64.

Krones AG (KRN.F) Company Profile

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

