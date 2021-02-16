Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) Trading 46.1% Higher

Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT)’s stock price traded up 46.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.26 and last traded at $11.09. 9,882,004 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 839% from the average session volume of 1,052,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.59.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Kubient in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kubient in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Kubient in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Kubient in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Kubient in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Kubient Company Profile

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. The company develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. Its platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction.

