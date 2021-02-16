Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $6,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 775,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $146,021,000 after purchasing an additional 33,562 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 721,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,759,000 after acquiring an additional 17,840 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $101,866,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 475,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $89,492,000 after acquiring an additional 11,480 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 408,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $76,991,000 after acquiring an additional 6,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LH shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.63.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $238.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $221.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.71. The company has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $98.02 and a 12-month high of $242.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. Analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

