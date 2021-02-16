Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,305,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $238.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $98.02 and a 12-month high of $242.31.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research lowered Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.63.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

