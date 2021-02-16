Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) PT Raised to $267.00 at Mizuho

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $242.00 to $267.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $249.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Argus upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Laboratory Co. of America from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $233.63.

Shares of LH stock opened at $238.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. Laboratory Co. of America has a one year low of $98.02 and a one year high of $242.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $221.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America will post 20.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

