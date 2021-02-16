Lancashire’s (LCSHF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LCSHF. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, January 29th. HSBC raised Lancashire from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Lancashire has an average rating of Buy.

LCSHF opened at $9.59 on Friday. Lancashire has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average is $9.65.

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Far East, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lancashire Syndicate. It offers aviation insurance solutions comprising AV52, aviation deductible, and other aviation solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage, and downstream and onshore operational business coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss and war, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

