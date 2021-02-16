LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) Given a €49.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LXS. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Independent Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €63.50 ($74.71).

Shares of ETR:LXS opened at €63.36 ($74.54) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €63.00 and its 200 day moving average is €54.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.28. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a 52-week high of €66.70 ($78.47). The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.58.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) Company Profile

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

