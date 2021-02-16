LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Given “Buy” Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LNXSF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group raised LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of LNXSF stock opened at $74.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.72. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $28.34 and a 1 year high of $80.55.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

