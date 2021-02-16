LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Given Buy Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LNXSF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of LNXSF stock opened at $74.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.72. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $28.34 and a 1 year high of $80.55.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

