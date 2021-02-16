Learning Technologies Group plc (LTG.L) (LON:LTG) Given New GBX 250 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Learning Technologies Group plc (LTG.L) (LON:LTG) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LON:LTG opened at GBX 176.20 ($2.30) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 136.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.90. Learning Technologies Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 106.20 ($1.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 190 ($2.48). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 172.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 148.65.

Learning Technologies Group plc (LTG.L) Company Profile

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.

