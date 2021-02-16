Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) by 95.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,584,932 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned 1.85% of Precision Drilling worth $4,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PDS. Scion Asset Management LLC increased its position in Precision Drilling by 11.8% in the third quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC now owns 4,500,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 475,907 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Precision Drilling by 258.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,867,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 1,346,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Precision Drilling by 12.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 453,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 51,014 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Precision Drilling by 23.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 335,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 62,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Precision Drilling by 19.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 37,236 shares during the last quarter.

PDS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC initiated coverage on Precision Drilling in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Precision Drilling from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Precision Drilling from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Precision Drilling from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

NYSE:PDS opened at $24.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 3.20. Precision Drilling Co. has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $29.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.27 and a 200 day moving average of $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.28) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $201.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.30 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. Precision Drilling’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Precision Drilling Co. will post -6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

