Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Invests $1.16 Million in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 51.2% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 624.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on SCHW. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.92.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $58.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $62.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.72.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 298,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total value of $16,271,776.64. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $18,791,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,326,406 shares of company stock valued at $70,742,758. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

