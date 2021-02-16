LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.16

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.16 and last traded at $13.94, with a volume of 114831 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.06.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LX. TheStreet raised LexinFintech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.52.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $464.54 million for the quarter. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 5.25%. Equities analysts predict that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Discovery Value Fund lifted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 723,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 106,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in LexinFintech by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,968,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,485,000 after buying an additional 527,911 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 136.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,085,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after acquiring an additional 627,370 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 1,741.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 66,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000.

About LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

