LIFULL (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

LIFULL (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LIFULL Co., Ltd. offers real estate information services. The company provides services for domestic real estate companies. LIFULL Co., Ltd., formerly known as Next Co Ltd Tok, is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get LIFULL alerts:

NXCLF stock opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.71 million, a PE ratio of 50.76 and a beta of -0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.15. LIFULL has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $5.50.

LIFULL (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $80.19 million for the quarter. LIFULL had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 3.37%. On average, research analysts predict that LIFULL will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About LIFULL

LIFULL Co, Ltd. provides real estate information services in Japan. It offers LIFULL HOME'S, a site of real estate and housing information; LIFULL Rumah, a real estate and housing information website for Indonesia; LIFULL Concierge, a real estate agency service for Japanese employees re-assigned to Jakarta; Trovit, an aggregation website; and Mitula, a site that provides information in real estate and housing, used cars, recruitment, and fashion.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LIFULL (NXCLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LIFULL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LIFULL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.