Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) had its target price trimmed by Lake Street Capital from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

LLNW has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Cowen downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a neutral rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Limelight Networks has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.34.

NASDAQ LLNW opened at $3.96 on Friday. Limelight Networks has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The firm has a market cap of $486.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.91.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Limelight Networks news, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 24,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $100,499.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Genereux sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,639 shares of company stock worth $454,020. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 77.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 81,851 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 171.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 308,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 195,185 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the third quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 2.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 268,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 5,634 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

