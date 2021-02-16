Lincoln Capital Corp Acquires New Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 676 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,839,197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $886,893,000 after purchasing an additional 36,624 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.5% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,155,514 shares of the software company’s stock worth $497,946,000 after acquiring an additional 51,794 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,126,477 shares of the software company’s stock worth $491,237,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,592,828 shares of the software company’s stock worth $367,960,000 after acquiring an additional 85,660 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 9.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,446,264 shares of the software company’s stock worth $334,101,000 after acquiring an additional 128,702 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Griffin Securities lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $259.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Autodesk from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $345.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.04.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded up $7.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $312.40. 24,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,506,714. The company has a market cap of $68.69 billion, a PE ratio of 163.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $125.38 and a one year high of $321.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $302.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $952.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Featured Article: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.